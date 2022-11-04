NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter is announcing this year’s local honorees for National Philanthropy Day.

Six honorees are being recognized in different categories. This celebration recognizes people and organizations who have strengthened the community with their efforts.

Here’s a list of those recognized:

Outstanding Philanthropist

Leonard J. Fisher

Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist

Crowe’s Cabinets

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Barbara Brothers

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Group

Third Source Committee of Holy Family Parish

Legacy Award (presented posthumously)

Jeanne Deibel Tyler

Special Recognition for Valley Impact

ACTION (Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods)

A lunch is happening at the Eastwood Event Center in Niles. The recognition ceremony starts around 12:30 p.m. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney is the emcee.

National Philanthropy Day is on November 15th.