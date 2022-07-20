WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been 53 years since Ohio-native Astronaut Neil Armstrong made history by walking on the moon.

National Moon Day is celebrated every year on July 20 to mark the occasion. It’s on this day Armstrong said the now-famous phrase “that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Wednesday, a First Flight Lunar Module on Parkman Road in Warren serves as a visitor attraction.

Take Jane Penttila and her husband Ken Murach for example. They’re from Cleveland and were in town visiting the nearby Packard Museum, but thought it would be cool to check the module out too.

“I had no idea it was moon day until you told me had no idea I remember it kinda vaguely but I had no idea,” said Penttila.

The First Flight Module marks the site of Armstrong’s first flight from Warren Airways in 1936. He was just six years old when he rode a Ford Tri-Motor airplane which sparked his love for aviation.