EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine train derailment has brought many news outlets to the small village.

The networks even came in to report on this major derailment. News Nation, Fox News, CBS, CNN and NBC have news teams spread out around the site.

Ed Byard, a local resident, said it’s something they are not used to.

“It’s been interesting. Something we are not used to here in our small town. Pretty quiet. It’s too bad it took something like this to get some attention down here, but I think it’s good,” Byard said.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said Monday when speaking about the national attention and former President Trump’s visit that he is looking forward to things going back to normal.

“We don’t want to be a news bite, a sound bite. We just want to go back to living our lives the way they were. They don’t want to see me on television anymore. They don’t want you guys around here. We don’t want to have press conferences in our community center. We want to go back to having picnics here and go back to small-town America,” Conaway said.

Byard added that he counts on WKBN for important information.