National Guard coming to help hospitals in Youngstown, Warren

(WKBN) – The Ohio National Guard is coming to the Valley.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff made the announcement Wednesday morning after he said hospitals in the northeast are overwhelmed.

They’ll be coming to St. Elizabeth Health Center and St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Governor Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that 1,000 troops will be deployed. By the end of the week, 600 troops will be helping in all capacities.

Major General John C. Harris, Jr. said troops will act as nurses and EMTs while others may step into non-clinical roles.

“And they are the ones who cover a variety of tasks inside the hospital facilities. If might be as simple as cleaning surfaces to transporting food to transport patients to anything we can do to take the load off the clinical staff so the clinical staff can focus on critical care,” he said.