HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hermitage city commissioners voted last month to approve plans for a new chain deli to come to town.

Commissioner’s approved the plans to build a McAlister’s Deli on North Hermitage Road across the street from the Walmart.

The plan was approved with conditions, according to city documents.

It includes obtaining a required highway occupancy permit and the approval of the storm water-management report by the city engineer.

The McAlister’s Deli will be the first in the Shenango valley.