WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national coffee shop chain plans to open several locations in the Valley.

Caribou Coffee’s in the Valley will open on the Ohio Turnpike in the Glacier Hills Plaza in New Springfield, according to a news release from Covelli Enterprises. The press release states that there are also plans to open a freestanding Caribou Coffee location with a drive-thru at the beginning of 2024 in Canfield, off Boardman-Canfield Road.

There are also potential locations being discussed for Boardman, Austintown and Warren.

This is a part of Caribou Coffee’s largest domestic franchise development deal to date with Covelli Enterprises. Covelli Enterprises plans to open over 100 Caribou Coffee locations throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Covelli Enterprises CEO Sam Covelli released a statement:

“I am thrilled to join the Caribou Coffee family. When I was first approached by Panera Brands to become involved in Caribou Coffee, I was intrigued, especially since the coffee industry is continuing to see unbelievable growth. After visiting Caribou Coffee houses, speaking with their leadership team, and tasting the quality of their products, it became obvious that Caribou is the future of the coffee industry. Not only are Caribou Coffee’s products the best tasting in the coffee business, but the fact that the brand only uses real, clean, premium ingredients is what differentiates it from other coffee concepts. My family and I are proud to be a part of Caribou Coffee and we look forward to growing the brand right here in Mahoning Valley where our company started, and across other markets in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.” Sam Covelli, CEO of Covelli Enterprises

Caribou Coffee has 330 locations in 11 countries, according to the news release.