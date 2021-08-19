National bus tour rolls into Youngstown rallying for better healthcare costs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A national bus tour rolled into Youngstown Thursday morning to rally for better healthcare costs.

The event outside the Covelli Centre was called Protect Our Care.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was there. Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop was also there along with a woman who beat stage IV cancer.

They were calling for lowering Ohioans’ health costs, expanding coverage and reducing racial disparities in care.

It’s part of a plan they say would be put in place by President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“I’m lucky to be alive right now and so many people aren’t because they couldn’t afford healthcare,” said Laura Packard, cancer survivor.

“We do have a lot of people who don’t have the proper medical insurance here. We see it on a weekly basis, so we see about two to three people come into the health department and they need help to get either on the market place or to help with their Medicaid or Medicare. We want to help walk them through the process,” said Bishop.

This is their second week on the road and they’ve been to eight states.

They plan to go to 19 states in four weeks.