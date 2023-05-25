YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Small business leaders in the area had the chance to learn about potential opportunities to work with leaders at NASA.

Officials with the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland joined leaders with YSU’s APEX Accelerator and America Makes to discuss ways local entrepreneurs can make use of NASA technology as well as make their own products available for use by different government agencies.

“We work in a lot of the different cities in our local region as well as in the Midwest and the Great Lakes states,” said Tom Doehne, a specialist with the NASA-Glenn Research Center. “We’re trying, from NASA-Glenn, to reach out to those different communities just to make sure they understand the different opportunities that there are working with the different NASA centers.”

After Thursday’s session, local business owners had the chance to meet and network with the event’s organizers.