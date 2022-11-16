CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (WKBN) — After years of planning and delays, NASA launched the most powerful rocket it’s ever built from the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning.

NASA launched the Artemis I from the space center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:47 a.m.

The Orion space capsule on top of the rocket has already left Earth’s orbit.

A crew of three dummies is on board and will orbit the moon several times before returning to Earth. The mission to the moon will take around 25 days total.

Youngstown State University’s planetarium engineer Curtis Spivey said this mission will test how much the rockets can handle. It will also provide data on what astronauts may experience.

“They’re very much like crash test dummies in cars. They have stress indicators and they’re hooked to computers and stuff so the readings, they can see exactly how much stress the dummies were under,” Spivey said.

If all goes well, NASA plans to send four astronauts to the moon in 2024. On that mission, NASA plans to land the first person of color and woman on the moon.