Namesake of Leonard Kirtz School dies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN) – The man who was the inspiration for the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown passed away.

Leonard Kirtz Jr., 72, died on Jan. 29. He is the son of Leonard and Harriette Kirtz.

Known to his family as J.R., Kirtz was the inspiration for his father’s advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities and the inspiration behind the creation of the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS), which is part of the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD).

According to the board, Kirtz graduated from LKS in 1970 and worked for several years at the MCBDD Workshop and Gateway Industries.

A playground is being renovated at the school for which Kirtz donated. Anyone interested in making a donation in his memory can do so by mail to The Leonard Kirtz School Playground Fund, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Youngstown, OH 44515.