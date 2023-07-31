BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the opioid epidemic shows little signs of easing, Mahoning County Public Health is teaming up with Southern Park Mall in Boardman to offer free naloxone kits to the public.

Staffers will provide boxes of the nasal spray, along with instructions on how to administer them and signs that someone could be overdosing.

According to Mahoning County Public Health, 155 people died of opioid abuse last year, and many of those cases involved drugs laced with fentanyl.

“Narcan is something that can help with the fentanyl contamination of the drug supply, so we encourage anybody who maybe has somebody with a substance abuse disorder as a friend, as a family member, to carry naloxone, because it can potentially save that life of that individual,” said Tracy Styka, community health education specialist of Mahoning County Public Health.

The distribution event will be held Tuesday afternoon in the Mall Center Court area from 3 until 6 p.m.

The kits, which are free to the public, were paid for with grant money from the state.

