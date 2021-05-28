N2 by DaVill’s second location looking to hire employees with special needs

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – N2 by DaVill has found another home in downtown Salem and they opened their doors last week.

They specialize in desserts, mainly ice cream produced with nitrogen and baked goods.

Owner Shaun DaVill says the first week has been busy so far.

He has owned the building for a year and a half and recently was told he could open.

Now, he’s looking to hire and wants to hire people with special needs.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something different and I’m doing something to last and that’s going to make a difference. I guess I want to be a part of the community. I want to be part of positivity in the community,” DaVill said.

All of the bakery items are made at their Boardman shop and then get brought over to their Salem location.