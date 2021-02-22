N.C. investigators: Mercer Co. man at center of abduction case targeted 10 other minors

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WKBN/KARK/WGHP/FOX16) – A North Carolina sheriff held a press conference Monday afternoon after a wanted Mercer County man accused of kidnapping a girl from the state was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old William Ice on Feb. 9. He was accused of sexually assaulting a teen, and state police believed he was on the run.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Arkansas State Police officers recognized the vehicle Ice was reported driving in Lonoke.

The officers went to inspect the car and saw two people inside and ordered the driver, later identified as Ice, out of the vehicle, according to a press release.

Police say Ice got out of the car and started shooting at them, critically wounding an officer on the scene. The other officer was uninjured and returned fire as Ice took off in the Dodge Sport.

Another officer in the area spotted Ice fleeing the scene and chased him until his car got stuck in a snowbank, according to officials.

The trooper who was on the chase found Ice critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The second person in the car was later identified as 14-year-old Savannah Childress from Denton, N.C., who was allegedly kidnapped by Ice, according to the press release.

Lonoke police say she has been returned to her family in North Carolina.

Davidson County deputies say the teen was using her school-issued laptop to communicate with a person Ice, using multiple online platforms.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said school laptops have firewall protection that is in place when students are in school but not when they’re learning virtually from home.

Ten other juveniles in Alamance County were contacted by Ice on their school computers, according to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson.

Investigators say Ice targeted middle school age children through email accounts, Skype and multiple sites that leave as little of a digital footprint as possible.

State police say they are investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the child abduction investigation.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office held the press conference live from North Carolina at 3 p.m.