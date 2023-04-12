NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — First responders were at a home on Arlington Boulevard on Wednesday after a mysterious package showed up at someone’s home.

According to officials, a woman came to the fire station saying she received a package that she did not order from an unknown sender. When the woman went to open the package, there was a powdery substance on it that irritated her skin.

The Newton Falls Fire Department, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Trumbull County HAZMAT Department and Youngstown Airbase HAZMAT were all on scene.

The home, near the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, was taped off with caution tape.

Officials say the package was inspected, and it was determined that the material inside was not hazardous. There was a return label with an address on the package that is being investigated.

Officials say the woman who initially tried to open the package is OK and was not harmed.