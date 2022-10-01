BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive end has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

He is currently battling injuries to his shoulder and biceps that he suffered in a one-car crash on Monday in Medina County.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that the team remains cautious with all player injuries: “Again, case-by-case basis with all of our players,” he said. “Obviously, always have a dialogue with the players and the medical staff and then make an appropriate decision.”

In addition, the Browns have added three players to the active roster ahead of week four action.

The team has signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad. He has appeared in three career games with the Browns, including last week’s win over the Steelers.

The Browns have also elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

Perry is an undrafted rookie from Illinois. He was activated for the Browns’ week two game against the Jets but did not play.

Weaver spent the 2020 season on the Browns’ injured reserve after being originally selected in the fifth-round of the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

He spent the 2021 season on Cleveland’s practice squad appearing in one game with one tackle.

Perry and Weaver will revert back the Browns’ practice squad following Sunday’s game.

The Browns will visit the Falcons Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised on WKBN-27.