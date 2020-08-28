MYCAP to hold drive-thru voter registration event in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) is hosting a drive-thru voter registration event next week.
It will be held Saturday, September 5 from noon to 2 p.m. in the MYCAP parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave. in Youngstown.
All participants must provide the following:
- Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
- Address
- Date of birth
- Last four digits of Social Security number
- Utility bill to prove current address
All Mahoning Valley and area residents are invited to participate in this COVID-safe event.
MYCAP wants to ensure people exercise their right to vote in the general election this year.