LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — As Lisbon’s regular football season comes to a close, many seniors on the team are reaching the end of their careers. As a tribute to their journeys, the seniors honored teachers who have made a positive impact on their lives.

The players surprised teachers with a special jersey presentation and appreciation letter. The yearly tradition is called “My Jersey, Your Impact.”

The chosen teachers will wear each players jersey for their Friday game against Wellsville. Teachers will be recognized at halftime as educators who have made a lasting impact on their

students.

“Some teachers kind of got emotional with it,” said senior Trevor Siefke. “Some of the teachers that we gave them to we have had since sixth grade, so it’s been so long since we have kind of talked to them about it and stuff.”

The seniors said picking one teacher to honor was a difficult decision.