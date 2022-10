Courtesy of Sebring Fire and EMS

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring.

According to a Facebook post, Sebring Fire and EMS were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to Mahoning Avenue where a forklift and propane tank were on fire.

They almost immediately called for mutual aid and Alliance City Fire responded.

Crews arrived on scene and started cooling the tanks. They eventually extinguished the fire.