‘Music takes you places’: Local music band excited to be preforming again

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local music band is excited to get back to preforming in the Mahoning Valley.

DJ Big John and Donnie Harmonize make up Memory Lane Radio, and they are set to preform at the Victoria House in Austintown.

This will be the first one they have had since the pandemic started. They’ll be preforming for nursing home facilities’ residents.

They say they are honored, humbled and blessed to be able to preform again for the residents.

“I’m just so happy to be able to be back with them and share the music and the love of our ministry and what we do. I know they are ready to get to dancing and having a good time and we’re ready to do that for them,” Harmonize said.

“Being able to get back with our family and I always say music takes you places in your mind. Remember the good times and everything will be fine,” said John Caldwell, aka DJ Big John.

The event is at the Victoria House on April 20 at 2 p.m.