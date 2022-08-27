YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Music filled the air Saturday on Youngstown’s East Side for an important cause.

The Feral Cats kicked off Pabstolutely 15, Golden String Radio’s annual day-long music festival taking place at the Royal Oaks.

Eleven other rock acts performed throughout the day.

Proceeds from the event go towards Golden String, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Golden String director Jimmy Sutman, who said the festival is his favorite day of the year.

“This is what folks with disabilities should be doing, they should be attending music fests. They could have a beer if they want to, they get barbecue or tacos and that’s what we do. That’s what we’re all about is getting folks with disabilities out in the community and doing things that typical people do,” Sutman said.

Sutman said this year’s festival is dedicated to Walter Moots, who passed earlier this year and attended the previous 14 festivals.

The festival runs until midnight.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.