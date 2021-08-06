Music class turned touring band performs at Youngstown Italian Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Purple Cat in Youngstown started a band to help their clients learn music. On Friday, they performed at the Youngstown Italian Festival downtown.

It was a great turnout for the Feral Cats show Friday afternoon. The Feral Cats is Purple Cat’s very own music group. They performed a great selection of music, even some originals.

Band founder Jason Murphy says the band came together easily.

“Right away, I saw a band. I saw singers, drummers. You know, let’s put this together and make it into a band,” Murphy said.

The Purple Cat started their music group just eight years ago, and what started as a music class has now turned into a full touring act.

The Feral Cats now play shows around Mahoning County.

In the past, they’ve played the Canfield Fair and Suzie’s on Phelps Street. They will be playing at the Royal Oaks Pabstolutely Festival downtown this September.

Murphy says the band is a great way for people at Purple Cats to connect.

“Arts and crafts are wonderful. Things like that are wonderful. Working in a functioning rock band gives you a sense of self-worth,” Murphy said.

Adding to the concert spectacle was Purple Cat’s news team, PCTV News.

The news outlet covers all things Purple Cat. They talked with band members and recorded the concert Friday.

“People are interested in interviewing, and people were interested in making some videos, so I brought up the idea of going around as a news team, and I thought this would be the perfect day to do it,” said PCTV News founder Dave Merrick.

Band members were very excited to perform.

“Being the front row and being the center of attention and playing and singing is just wonderful,” said band leader Mark Castro.

“It so much fun,” said singer Kristin Seidler. “This would have been a dream come true that I never would have dreamed of.”