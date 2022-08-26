YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for a July 31 shooting death on the South Side.

John Morgan, 45, is charged with murder for the death of Daniel Peek, 46, who was shot at home in the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue.

Relatives of Peek said he was shot after Morgan came to the home to visit a child he had with Peek’s girlfriend and the two argued. When police arrived Morgan had his hands up and told police there was a gun in a car that was in the drive.

Police took the gun, questioned Morgan and arrested him later the same day.

Morgan had been in the Mahoning County Jail until Aug. 8 until his $1 million bond was reduced to $500,000. Jail records show he is no longer there.