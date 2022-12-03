YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man arrested in Tennessee for a Youngstown murder has now been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, was arrested on Thursday, November 17 at a routine traffic stop in Tennessee. A statement by Knoxville police said that Austin was a passenger in the car and he “would not accurately identify himself to officers.” After he was taken into custody, it was learned that there was an aggravated murder warrant out for Austin, the statement said.

Austin was extradited and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Friday.

Austin was one of two suspects indicted by a grand jury in the death of Isiah Helms, 22. The other suspect, Jamiyah Brooks, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment earlier this year.

Austin is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.