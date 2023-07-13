YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment against a man who had been charged in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl during a shooting at a birthday party.

Saun Peterson, 21, now faces charges of murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter with firearm specifications, as well as obstructing justice with a firearm specification and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Peterson was initially booked into the Mahoning County Jail in May on only a complicity to murder charge in connection to the death of Amya Monserrat. A complaint in the case had said Peterson was driving the car the person who killed Monserrat was in.

It’s unclear why additional charges were added against Peterson on Thursday.

A 16-year-old boy had previously been charged with murder for Monserrat’s death.

Monserrat was hit by gunfire during a birthday party at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue. According to police, a fight broke out, and there were multiple shooters between two groups — a conflict that has been going on for a couple of weeks.

Peterson has been in the Mahoning County Jail since May 10.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.