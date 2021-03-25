Murder charge filed against woman in South Side Youngstown shooting case

Celeste Curry, 58, has been booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have charged a woman with a March 7 shooting death on Youngstown’s south side.

Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, the lead investigator on the case, said the decision was made to charge Curry in municipal court Wednesday after consulting with both city and county prosecutors. He would not be more specific.

She is charged with the March 7 shooting death of a man in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue. Police said the shooting happened during an argument.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name.

Police have been consulting with prosecutors about whether anyone should be charged in the case.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said there was a lot of evidence for investigators to review.

“It wasn’t your run-of-the-mill homicide case,” Foley said. “There was a lot of evidence to review and a lot of statements to review.”