Mural coming to downtown Youngstown invites community to share city memories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University art department is doing its part to help beautify downtown Youngstown while also giving the community a voice to share their memories.

Students in associate professor Dragana Crnjak’s special topics class are collaborating with Lit Youngstown to install a mural along Andrews Avenue. The mural is funded through the Raymond J. Wean Foundation.

The mural will include a ribbon of memories written by current and former residents and visitors to downtown Youngstown.

“This isn’t a ‘good vibes only’ space; it’s an honest impressions space,” said Cherise Benton, board member of Lit Youngstown. “We hope that everyone who sees the mural will relate to at least one of the memories. We want to acknowledge Youngstown’s histories and celebrate the people who are making it what it is now and what it will be in the future.”

If you would like to share a memory for the mural, click here.