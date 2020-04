The crash happened at the intersection of Market Street and Western Reserve Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Boardman.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Western Reserve Road.

Three people were taken to the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.