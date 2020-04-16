Multiple-vehicle crash closes portion of Bailey Rd. in Jackson Twp.

Closings and delays
A crash involving several vehicles Thursday has shut down a portion of Bailey Road in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving several vehicles Thursday has shut down a portion of Bailey Road in Jackson Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, several vehicles collided on Bailey Road near Interstate 76.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. on the bridge over I-76.

One car is flipped over.

Bailey Road is closed in the area of the crash.

Icy road conditions were reported in the area, according to dispatchers.

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Valley. Many bridges and overpasses are ice covered. Drivers are urged to use caution traveling this morning.

