(WKBN)- Road work has closed several roads throughout the Valley.

Unity Road in Springfield Township is closed.

This is the stretch between Columbiana Road and Garfield Road. Crews are doing culvert repairs.

It will be closed through Friday. Drivers can take Columbiana Road to Beard Road to Garfield Road.

Vindicator Square and Chestnut Street between West Boardman Street and West Federal Street will be closed for a week. Crews are replacing equipment for painting.

The ramp from I-680 southbound to U.S. 422 and State Route 193 will be closed from 7 pm Monday until 6 am. Friday.

Also, I-680 between I-80 and State Route 11 and South Avenue will have some nightly lane restrictions between 6 pm and 6 am for pavement repairs.

It’s expected to be finished by late September.



