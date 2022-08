LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police cars were on the scene of a drug raid Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. at a house in the 42200 block of state Route 154.

About three ounces of suspected methamphetamine and illegal weapons were seized, according to police.

Investigators have a suspect, but charges will not be filed until laboratory tests on the suspected drugs that were seized.