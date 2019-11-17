Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Warren Twp.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Gillmer Road

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) — Fire departments in the area responded to a house fire in Warren Township Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Gillmer Road.

One woman and two dogs were able to escape. One dog is currently missing.

No one else was in the home.

Officials have yet to release any information on the cause of the fire.

Lordstown, Newton Falls, Braceville, Champion, Southington and Warren Township fire departments were all called to the scene.

