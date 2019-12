No one was home at the time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Girard earlier Sunday evening.

Crews from Girard, Liberty Township and McDonald arrived to a house on South Davis Street near Trumbull Avenue on the south side of Girard.

They arrived just after 6 p.m.

Firefighters reported seeing flames outside the house and took nearly two hours to put out the fire.

No one was home at the time and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.