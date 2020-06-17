Multiple fire departments called to house fire in Coitsville

Closings and delays
by: Joe Gorman

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) — Multiple fire departments were called the scene of a house fire at 755 Struthers-Coitsville Road.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A fire department spokesman said a person who is not the homeowner managed to get out before firefighters arrived. The homeowner was not home, the spokesman said.

A cause has yet to be determined. The spokesman said firefighters found flames on the second floor when they arrived.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

