Multiple fire departments battle fully engulfed house fire in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – At least four different fire departments battled a fully engulfed house fire in Southington Saturday afternoon.

By the time First News was on scene about 3:30 p.m., the fire appeared contained on Will Anna Ct, NW.

Neighbors say is was a gas leak. They could see smoke coming from the roof and the front of the house.

According to Southington Assistant Fire Chief, the fire started on the front corner of the house. Most of the damage is there and on the roof.

A boy was inside at the time, heard a bang and got out of the house safely, according to officials. Other family members were not home when the fire started.

Nobody was hurt or injured.

Officials say the house won’t be livable for at least a few days.