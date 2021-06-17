Multiple drug trafficking arrests made in Mercer, Lawrence counties

(WKBN) – Officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were in Mercer and Lawrence counties Thursday, conducting an investigation into drug trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, multiple people were arrested.

Officers in unmarked cars with SWAT gear were spotted in Farrell earlier Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Justice, the prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF “identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.”

More details on the investigation and arrests are expected to be released during a press conference at 1 p.m. That press conference is taking place at the Lawrence County Government Center.

WKBN will be providing live updates from that press conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.