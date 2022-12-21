STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was burned and a child was rescued after a house fire in Struthers Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Edison Street.

Struthers Fire Chief Mike Agnone said one man was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital — the main campus was full — after suffering burns from the fire. A 12-year-old girl was also rescued from the second floor of the home.

The condition of the family’s pet dog is unknown at this time.

Dozens of neighbors gathered outside the house as crews worked.

Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments helped Struthers at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.