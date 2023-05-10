BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman fire investigators are looking in to what caused a fire on the 4000 block of Bob-O-Link drive late Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Boardman firefighters arrived to a well-involved fire in the garage that had spread to the attic, causing smoke damage through the house.

A man, woman and two kids were able to get out of the home safely after quickly noticing the fire. They’ll be unable to return to the house due to the damage, but they have somewhere to stay, according to the fire department.

One person did receive medical treatment at the scene — a Boardman firefighter was taken to the hospital for a badly rolled ankle that happened on the porch.

There’s no word on what the cause of the fire was or if it’s suspicious.

Canfield Fire Department helped at the scene.