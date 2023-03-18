CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments are still at the scene of a vacant house fire in Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

The initial call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a house fire on the 100 block of Chambers Street. Crews from Struthers, Coitsville and Campbell fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Our photographer at the scene says the building now has no roof. There have been reports of a “popping sound” at the fire.

Fire department officials says there were no injuries, and the house determined to be empty at the time. No utilities were on.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.