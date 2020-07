They don't yet know how it started

EDINBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – Firefighters from several departments responded to a barn fire in Lawrence County Monday night.

When crews got to the scene on Jacobson Road in Edinburg just after 8 p.m., fire was all throughout the barn.

Firefighters used water from tanker trucks to fight it.

The barn was destroyed.

They don’t yet know how it started.