Multiple departments on scene at Cortland fire

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews from several Trumbull County fire departments are on the scene of a house fire on the 100 block of N. High St.

Cortland, Bazetta, Fowler, Johnston, Mecca and Howland fire departments were on scene. Crews were called out around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Cortland Fire Department Captain Todd Price said the fire started on the second floor in the back of the home.

One crew worked on putting the fire out while another went inside to rescue a woman on the ground floor who is incapacitated. She is being examined by parademics.

Price said the home is at least a century old and he is not sure of a cause but the fire is not suspicious. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to help investigate.

There are no other injuries.