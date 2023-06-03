BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple departments were fighting a fire at a local car dealership in Columbiana County early Saturday morning.

Departments on scene called for a tanker at Western Reserve Auto Sales around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Homeworth, Sebring and North Georgetown fire departments are still on the scene of the fire.

The fire was put out just before 6 a.m.

Crews on scene demolished what remained of the dealership around 7 a.m. and the State Fire Marshal is on scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but there was a vehicle inside the dealership.

First News crews on scene say the building is almost gone.