Multiple crews respond to Cortland apartment fire

Local News

Firefighters believe the fire started in a kitchen of one of the apartments

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews responded to a fire that affected multiple apartments in Cortland.

Seven different departments responded to apartments on Liberty Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Officials on the scene say the fire was put out quickly, but there is extensive damage.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Seven or eight apartments were occupied. Everyone will need to be relocated.

The Red Cross has been contacted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com