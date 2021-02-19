Multiple crews respond to Cortland apartment fire

Firefighters believe the fire started in a kitchen of one of the apartments

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews responded to a fire that affected multiple apartments in Cortland.

Seven different departments responded to apartments on Liberty Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Officials on the scene say the fire was put out quickly, but there is extensive damage.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

Seven or eight apartments were occupied. Everyone will need to be relocated.

The Red Cross has been contacted.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the fire marshal is investigating.