LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments Mercer County responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hermitage fire department, the mobile home was fully engulfed.

Jefferson, Mercer, West Middlesex, Sharpesville and Shenango Township fire departments were called in for mutual aid.

Though the home was unable to be saved, the crews were able to prevent flames from spreading to nearby surfaces and kept the fire from rekindling later.