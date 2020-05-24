Multiple crews battle house fire in Poland

According to officials at the scene, no one was hurt

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire in Poland Sunday afternoon.

They were called after 2 p.m. for a fire in the 3000 block of Denver Drive.

According to officials at the scene, no one was hurt.

A neighbor said that no one was home at the time.

“When I got closer and ran up to the house, I could smell a very pungent odor, like burning plastic or paper, and I looked up and saw there were flickers of flame coming from the rooftop and I knew right away it was definitely a fire,” said George Boyarko, a neighbor.

Officials say they rescued multiple exotic animals from the house.

Two of the rescued animals were injured.

One of the animals–a dog–was transported with unknown injuries. The other animal was treated on scene.

“We got here and we found fire in the house on primarily the second floor. It was inside the wall, so it made it more difficult, especially in this heat. There was no one at home, so there’s no human injuries at this point,” said Chief David Comstock.

There were no signs of anything suspicious or unusual about this fire.