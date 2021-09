GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Green Township.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Road, just off of Route 14.

According to Columbiana EMS, it is a possible double structure fire.

Green Township, Leetonia and Columbiana fire departments and Green Township EMS are on scene.

We have a reporter on scene working to get more information. Check back on this developing story.