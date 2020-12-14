Multiple crews battle 2 house fires in Leetonia

Chestnut Street is currently closed and there is a lot of smoke in the area

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple crews worked Monday to get two house fires under control in Columbiana County.

The fires broke out Monday afternoon on Chestnut Street in Leetonia.

Crews were first called out for a porch fire, but the fire quickly spread and the house collapsed.

Due to the strong winds, the fire spread to the house next door, but the weather wasn’t the only problem.

“We did have trouble with hydrants today. Leetonia has some water problems we are addressing, we are trying to fix,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Hephner. “We did have Greenford lay in with a different line. Once we got that water line established, that helped us with that water problem and fix that problem.”

Both houses are considered a total loss.

Everyone got out of both homes safely.

Hephner said they are accepting donations for the families who lived in the houses.