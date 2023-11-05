YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As cold weather starts to creep in, numerous organizations around the Valley are working to ensure families in need stay warm.

The Youngstown Blue Coats Winter Coat Drive – All are invited to take part in the community event taking place from 11 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hosted at Steel Valley Brew Works, form a bocce team and take part in the fundraiser tournament. The drive is accepting new and used adult coats for its stuff-a-bus event.

Phipps Family Memorial Winter Coat Drive – The Phipps Family Memorial is asking the public to help families in need by donating new coats in all sizes. The drive will run until Dec. 15 and collection sites are located at Struthers City Hall, Youngstown AMVETS and various businesses throughout Struthers. Distributions will be made through Struthers Schools. Phipps Family Memorial along with the Youngstown AMVETS will also be hosting their third-annual chili cookoff from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday as the kickoff event.

Share the Warmth Coat Drive – Banjak Heating & Cooling is hosting an extended coat drive through Dec. 31. They are accepting new or gently used coats, scarves, socks and gloves. Donations can be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at their office located at 1382 E. State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania.