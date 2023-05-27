NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Firefighters were dispatched to an occupied structure fire where multiple pets died Saturday morning.

According to a social media post, New Castle firefighters went to an East Side home Saturday for a fire with people were possibly trapped inside.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the second floor. The homeowner on scene said everyone was out of the home, but some pets were still inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue one dog but multiple other animals died.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire shortly after the rescue.