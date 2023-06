WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Lawrence County Friday morning.

The fire started on the second floor of a house on the double digit block of Garrett Road in Wilmington Township.

Shenango Township Fire, Volant Fire, and New Wilmington Fire, Springfield Township and other departments all responded to the house.

The fire was put out around 8:45 a.m.

There is smoke damage throughout the building.