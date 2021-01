Route 45 was closed for a little over an hour, but has since reopened

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles in Columbiana County Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Route 45 near Georgetown Road in Perry Township.

Police closed Route 45 in both directions in that area for a little over an hour. The road has since reopened.

Two people were hurt. One was flown to the hospital in a helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance.